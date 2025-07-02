Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 7,063 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,063 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,224.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $94.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 11.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,280. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.33.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

