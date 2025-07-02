Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 8,402 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Plains GP by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Plains GP by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Plains GP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Plains GP Stock Performance

NYSE:PAGP opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.63. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Plains GP Profile

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.