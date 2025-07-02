Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,898 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 613.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price target on Robert Half and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Robert Half Stock Performance

NYSE RHI opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.00. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.75.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.19). Robert Half had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.00%.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.