Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,606 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 178,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after buying an additional 23,521 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 104.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 247.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Carlyle Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Carlyle Group by 106.8% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

CG opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.86. Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $973.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.27 million. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

