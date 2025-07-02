Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $124.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $73.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RBLX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roblox from $78.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Roblox from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.52.

RBLX stock opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.07 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.86. Roblox has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $106.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 22.94% and a negative return on equity of 442.68%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 1,375,002 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $99,261,394.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 221,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,024,952.77. The trade was a 86.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,858,857 shares of company stock valued at $600,571,407 over the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $1,088,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,921,000 after purchasing an additional 132,051 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth $728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

