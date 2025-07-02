Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $132.43 and last traded at $132.26, with a volume of 517633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.1152 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 45.67%.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank Of Canada

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,548,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,589,000 after purchasing an additional 64,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $60,034,000. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,243,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 1,322.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 48.7% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 210,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,705,000 after purchasing an additional 68,939 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank Of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

