SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 58.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in SAP by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 2.8% in the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.
SAP Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $300.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $194.93 and a 52 week high of $311.40. The firm has a market cap of $369.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30.
SAP Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $2.5423 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 35.25%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAP. UBS Group raised shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP
About SAP
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SAP
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Toast Stock: A Fast-Growing Mid-Cap Eyeing Further Upside
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Breakout Alert: Disney Stock Hits Multi-Year High
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Forget IBM: Accenture’s AI Momentum Is Your Next Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.