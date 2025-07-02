SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 58.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in SAP by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 2.8% in the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $300.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $194.93 and a 52 week high of $311.40. The firm has a market cap of $369.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 16.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $2.5423 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 35.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAP. UBS Group raised shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

