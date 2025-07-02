Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock Holdings Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,535,000,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,407,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,369,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,666,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,037 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,651,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,865 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,489,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,797,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $595,193.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. The trade was a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.06.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Argus cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.83.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

