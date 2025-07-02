Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Seneca Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $104.67 and last traded at $103.73, with a volume of 145630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Seneca Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Seneca Foods Trading Up 2.3%

The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.39. The firm has a market cap of $714.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.42.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $345.84 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 2.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

