Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 132.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $104.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.56. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.15 and a 52 week high of $104.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.52.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $392.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mario Ferruzzi sold 1,668 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $159,210.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,946 shares in the company, valued at $758,445.70. The trade was a 17.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SXT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

About Sensient Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

