Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 55 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $434.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $410.95 and its 200 day moving average is $355.79. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $177.85 and a twelve month high of $476.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The aerospace company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.27. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

