Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $245.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $219.97 and a 1 year high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $389.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. CICC Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $280.49 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $276.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.26.

About lululemon athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

