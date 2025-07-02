Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 39.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,619. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,646,027.76. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,017,349. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:DG opened at $115.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. Dollar General Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $135.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 45.04%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

