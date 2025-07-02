Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $162.10 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.14.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 17,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.89, for a total transaction of $2,851,131.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,098.42. This trade represents a 55.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 20,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $3,395,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 55,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,562.50. This represents a 26.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,905 shares of company stock worth $11,990,011 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

