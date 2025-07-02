Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 4,415 Shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,697,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $919,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $626,074,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,742,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,177 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 12,302,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,520,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,150 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Argus set a $63.00 target price on Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. National Bank Financial raised Newmont to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM stock opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 25.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $112,344.93. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,786.20. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $162,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 77,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,193,381.34. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,154 shares of company stock worth $381,539 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

