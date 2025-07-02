Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,859,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Edison International has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.27.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

