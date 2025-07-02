Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $660,000 Stake in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pacific Gas & Electric by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 42,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 38,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Gas & Electric alerts:

Pacific Gas & Electric Stock Performance

Shares of PCG stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $21.72.

Pacific Gas & Electric Dividend Announcement

Pacific Gas & Electric ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Pacific Gas & Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Pacific Gas & Electric’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Pacific Gas & Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Gas & Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pacific Gas & Electric

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $562,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 151,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,306.80. This represents a 17.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacific Gas & Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Gas & Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Gas & Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.