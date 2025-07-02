Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $752,000 Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 229,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $1,442,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $269.00 price target (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.10.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $240.10 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $245.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.24 and its 200 day moving average is $210.11. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $6,093,552.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 152,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,294,474.62. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. The trade was a 15.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,378 shares of company stock worth $103,915,994. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

