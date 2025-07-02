Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $765,000 Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Hara Capital LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $2,482,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 50,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.25.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 73.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.47.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

