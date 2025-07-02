Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $797,000 Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $857,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,990,000 after purchasing an additional 159,870 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $1,832,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,830,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $735,594,000 after purchasing an additional 564,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $62.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. SL Green Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $82.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.80.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -735.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLG. Evercore ISI upgraded SL Green Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

