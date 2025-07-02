Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 772 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,086,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,211,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,601,000 after buying an additional 551,530 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 5,809.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,459,000 after buying an additional 453,853 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,370,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,722,000 after buying an additional 392,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $22,059,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $66.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average of $58.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

