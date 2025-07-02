Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $428,759,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 571.7% during the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,184,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,079 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,637,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,371,000 after buying an additional 3,482,874 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,443,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,325,558,000 after buying an additional 2,644,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $102,405,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRP opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average is $47.69. TC Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

