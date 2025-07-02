Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,381,969 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $144,385,000. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 537,538 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $121,329,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3,218.3% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 335,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,163,000 after buying an additional 325,050 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of SMH opened at $275.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.71. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $170.11 and a twelve month high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

