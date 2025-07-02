Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,720,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390,455 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,631,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481,369 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,270,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,595 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,040 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

