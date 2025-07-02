SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SN. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 20.6% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the first quarter valued at $2,702,000. LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 9.7% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 2.7% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 117,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 13.8% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $139.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

SharkNinja Trading Up 0.4%

SN opened at $99.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $123.00.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.