Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FOUR. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.35.

Insider Activity

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $94,530.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,474 shares in the company, valued at $706,517.22. This trade represents a 11.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $903,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,141,295.26. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,449 over the last ninety days. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $97.81 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.29 and its 200-day moving average is $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.80.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $368.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.09 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

