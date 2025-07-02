Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have commented on SMNEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 27th.

Siemens Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SMNEY opened at $109.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.82. Siemens Energy has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $115.90. The company has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion and a PE ratio of 497.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter. Siemens Energy had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.81%. Research analysts expect that Siemens Energy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

