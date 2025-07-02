SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) vs. Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Financial Review

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SLM and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLM 21.05% 31.25% 2.12% Manhattan Bridge Capital 58.44% 12.68% 8.03%

Dividends

SLM pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. SLM pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays out 97.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLM has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Manhattan Bridge Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

SLM has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SLM and Manhattan Bridge Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLM $2.62 billion 2.67 $608.33 million $2.78 12.00 Manhattan Bridge Capital $9.69 million 6.52 $5.59 million $0.47 11.74

SLM has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital. Manhattan Bridge Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SLM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SLM and Manhattan Bridge Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLM 0 2 8 0 2.80 Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00

SLM currently has a consensus price target of $32.30, suggesting a potential downside of 3.18%. Given SLM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SLM is more favorable than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.9% of SLM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of SLM shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SLM beats Manhattan Bridge Capital on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts. The company was formerly known as New BLC Corporation and changed its name to SLM Corporation in December 2013. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties. Its loans are secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

