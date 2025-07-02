Spire Wealth Management Buys 2,000 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icahn Carl C lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 450,788,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,908,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,581,237 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 660,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 137,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $969,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $856,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 32,772 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th.

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. Equities analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.07%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -121.21%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile



Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.



