Spire Wealth Management Cuts Position in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in First Horizon by 137.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.47.

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE:FHN opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. First Horizon Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $823.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.11 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

