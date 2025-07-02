Spire Wealth Management Grows Stake in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Oklo were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Oklo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oklo by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Oklo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Oklo alerts:

Oklo Stock Down 7.8%

OKLO opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.57. Oklo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oklo ( NYSE:OKLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on Oklo in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum cut Oklo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Oklo from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oklo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on OKLO

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

In related news, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $2,742,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,970,000. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,506,500 over the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oklo Profile

(Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.