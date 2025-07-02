Spire Wealth Management Has $87,000 Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 216.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $974,000. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 510.8% during the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 48,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 40,251 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 125,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

CAG stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.11.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

