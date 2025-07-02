Spire Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,226,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,237,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 29,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,155,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,932,000 after acquiring an additional 255,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE COLD opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $30.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.00.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $628.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.18 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -213.95%.

Insider Activity at Americold Realty Trust

In other news, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,978,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,900. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Wells bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $179,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,100. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLD. Barclays raised Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

