Spire Wealth Management Sells 28,083 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 98.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,083 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $2,593,000. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.1% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.4% during the first quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 79,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $168.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.25. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $144.90 and a one year high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.94 and its 200 day moving average is $171.68.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 21.01%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

