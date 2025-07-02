SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stake Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 403.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,784 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,215,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,531,895,000 after purchasing an additional 239,438 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,598,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,869,000 after purchasing an additional 539,483 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,158,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,353,000 after purchasing an additional 258,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $205,475,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,081.92. This trade represents a 50.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.53 per share, for a total transaction of $203,931.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 72,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,771.28. This represents a 3.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.86.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC opened at $83.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $89.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

