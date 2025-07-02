St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,200.75 ($16.50) and last traded at GBX 1,186.91 ($16.31), with a volume of 2049351 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,184 ($16.27).

St. James’s Place Stock Up 0.5%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,073.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 999.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. The firm has a market cap of £6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -994.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23.

About St. James’s Place

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers.

We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

