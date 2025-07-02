Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 310.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 807.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.63 per share, with a total value of $59,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,090.09. The trade was a 5.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of STC stock opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.22. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.99. Stewart Information Services Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.61 and a 12 month high of $78.44.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.50 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Corporation will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

