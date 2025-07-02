T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.36 and last traded at $35.25, with a volume of 919725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.28.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCAF. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 612.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

