Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 12059473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.
Taseko Mines Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taseko Mines
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cadence Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
