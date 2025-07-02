Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 12059473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TGB

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taseko Mines

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cadence Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taseko Mines

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.