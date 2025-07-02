Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Receives $17.23 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.23.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Telefonica Brasil from $9.20 to $10.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the first quarter worth approximately $7,147,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Telefonica Brasil by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 437,678 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 15,613,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $136,151,000 after acquiring an additional 420,973 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 686,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 414,193 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,445,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,605,000 after purchasing an additional 385,848 shares in the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Telefonica Brasil stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. Telefonica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

