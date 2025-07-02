Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Receives $17.23 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.23.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Telefonica Brasil from $9.20 to $10.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.
Shares of Telefonica Brasil stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. Telefonica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $11.55.
Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.
