Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $178.76 and last traded at $177.58, with a volume of 1176836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target (down previously from $153.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens raised Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.94.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.25. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 1,222 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $201,581.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,309.92. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 836 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.16, for a total value of $144,761.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,322.72. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,846,305. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,832,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $2,073,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,006,000 after purchasing an additional 206,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.