Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $178.76 and last traded at $177.58, with a volume of 1176836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target (down previously from $153.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens raised Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.94.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.25. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 1,222 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $201,581.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,309.92. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 836 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.16, for a total value of $144,761.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,322.72. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,846,305. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,832,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $2,073,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,006,000 after purchasing an additional 206,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
