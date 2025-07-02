The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 167.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,340,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 14,049.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,424,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,761,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,945 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,761,000 after purchasing an additional 735,170 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 11,904.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 631,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 626,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,256,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

The Hartford Insurance Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $126.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.16 and a 12-month high of $132.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HIG

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $129,690.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 622 shares in the company, valued at $74,279.24. This trade represents a 63.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.