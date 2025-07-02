Top Bank Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 29th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Bank of America are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are equity securities that represent ownership in publicly traded banking institutions such as commercial, savings, and investment banks. Their market performance is driven largely by factors like interest-rate movements, loan–credit quality and regulatory conditions. Investors buy bank stocks to gain exposure to the financial sector and potentially earn dividends and capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $548.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,440,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,006,887. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $509.76 and a 200 day moving average of $503.88. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $549.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $287.31. 17,851,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,513,055. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $289.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $47.11. The stock had a trading volume of 56,663,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,926,474. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average of $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $354.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08.

