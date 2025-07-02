Top Digital Media Stocks Worth Watching – June 29th

Adobe, Alibaba Group, Digital Realty Trust, Rocket Companies, and Sunrun are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that create, distribute or monetize content through digital channels—such as social networks, streaming platforms, online publishers and digital advertisers. Owning these stocks means holding an equity stake in businesses whose revenue and growth prospects are driven by user engagement metrics, advertising sales, subscription models and technological innovation in content delivery. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

ADBE traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $385.83. 5,081,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,399,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $393.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,343,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,007,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.76 and its 200 day moving average is $112.99. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $71.97 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The stock has a market cap of $272.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.22.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

NYSE:DLR traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,658,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,476. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.76.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of RKT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,643,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,512,575. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,902,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,049,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.61. Sunrun has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $22.26.

