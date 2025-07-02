Top Financial Stocks To Follow Now – June 29th

Coinbase Global, Circle Internet Group, and Salesforce are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares in companies whose primary business involves financial services—such as banking, insurance, brokerage, and asset management. They represent ownership in firms that accept deposits, extend credit, underwrite securities or facilitate capital markets. Because their earnings depend on interest rates, credit demand and regulatory environments, financial stocks often move with economic cycles and policy shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $21.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $353.43. The stock had a trading volume of 28,945,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,717,985. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.19, a PEG ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 3.61. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $382.00.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of NYSE:CRCL traded down $33.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.62. The stock had a trading volume of 47,859,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,664,728. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion and a PE ratio of -14,273.75. Circle Internet Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.99.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.72. The stock had a trading volume of 21,736,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,529,239. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.25. The stock has a market cap of $260.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.38.

