Top Nanotechnology Stocks To Watch Today – June 30th

Onto Innovation, OSI Systems, and Nano Dimension are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves researching, developing or manufacturing materials and devices at the nanometer scale. Such firms apply nanoscale engineering across fields like medicine, electronics, energy and materials science to create products with enhanced properties. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to potential high-growth opportunities in areas ranging from targeted drug delivery and advanced coatings to next-generation semiconductors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

ONTO traded up $3.64 on Monday, reaching $102.52. The company had a trading volume of 542,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,348. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $85.88 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONTO

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of OSIS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.75. 44,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,690. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $129.18 and a twelve month high of $241.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSIS

Nano Dimension (NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

NNDM traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.60. 1,314,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.13. Nano Dimension has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NNDM

Further Reading