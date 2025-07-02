Top Value Stocks To Watch Now – June 30th

Invesco QQQ, Circle Internet Group, AltC Acquisition, BigBear.ai, and CoreWeave are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that trade at prices perceived to be below their intrinsic worth, often reflected in low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios. Investors in value stocks look for firms with stable earnings, solid dividends and strong balance sheets that the market has temporarily overlooked or undervalued. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $549.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,463,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,972,377. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $552.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $509.76 and its 200-day moving average is $503.72.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of Circle Internet Group stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,152,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,491,063. Circle Internet Group has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $298.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14,438.12.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

ALCC traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.26. 45,939,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.25. AltC Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.80.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE BBAI traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.96. 300,367,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,162,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 3.30. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

CoreWeave (CRWV)

Shares of CoreWeave stock traded up $2.36 on Monday, reaching $162.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,926,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,607,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.32. CoreWeave has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $187.00.

