Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 22,846.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,726,000 after acquiring an additional 489,142 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,099,000 after purchasing an additional 384,149 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 374,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,952,000 after purchasing an additional 234,078 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,203,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 563,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,651,000 after buying an additional 70,644 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TM. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DZ Bank cut Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $171.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $230.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.61. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $208.86.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $81.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.47 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

