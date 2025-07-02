Travel Stocks To Follow Today – June 30th

SoFi Technologies, BigBear.ai, Costco Wholesale, Alibaba Group, and Booking are the five Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary businesses support or facilitate travel and tourism—such as airlines, hotel chains, cruise lines, car rental companies, and online booking platforms. Because these companies’ revenues closely track travel demand, their stock prices tend to be sensitive to economic cycles, seasonal trends, and global events that influence consumer confidence and mobility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

NASDAQ SOFI traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $18.22. The stock had a trading volume of 124,679,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,725,844. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BigBear.ai stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 300,367,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,166,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $986.00. 922,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,716. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,003.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $981.05. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $793.00 and a 52-week high of $1,078.24. The company has a market cap of $437.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,584,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,958,957. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $71.97 and a 52 week high of $148.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

BKNG stock traded up $40.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5,733.56. 135,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,797. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,899.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5,274.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,952.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

See Also