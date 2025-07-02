Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $67,822,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 502,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,007,000 after acquiring an additional 94,884 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 51,911.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 64,370 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $14,180,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,812,000 after acquiring an additional 34,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMI. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $335.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $379.22.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $969.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.04 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.